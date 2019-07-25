Rays' Blake Snell: Undergoing elbow surgery

Snell will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow Monday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

This comes at a tough time with the Rays fighting for a playoff spot and Snell coming into form (1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB over his last four starts). The left-hander will be sidelined for at least four weeks following the procedure -- Buster Olney of ESPN suggests his absence could extend closer to six weeks -- though both Snell and the Rays are confident he will pitch again this season. It remains to be seen who will replace Snell in the rotation at this point; young southpaw Brendan McKay is an option.