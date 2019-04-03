Rays' Blake Snell: Whiffs 13

Snell (1-1) allowed two hits and walked one while striking out 13 across seven shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rockies.

Snell dominated from start to finish, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. He generated 25 swinging strikes and didn't allow a baserunner past first base. This was a big bounceback performance from Snell after he was roughed up by the Astros in his season debut.