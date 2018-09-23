Rays' Blake Snell: Wins ninth straight start

Snell (21-5) allowed no runs on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, striking out 11.

Snell was outstanding again, winning his ninth consecutive start and his 21st this season. The left-hander permitted only three singles and during his nine start winning streak has given up only six earned runs in 46 innings. The 25-year-old has a sterling 1.90 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP this season, and his next scheduled start is Friday at home against these same Blue Jays.