Rays' Blake Snell: Won't be ready for Royals series

Snell (fractured toe) will not return for the series against the Royals and will throw another bullpen session either Monday or Tuesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

A best-case scenario had Snell returning for Wednesday's game against the Royals, but now it seems like the new best-case scenario is that he returns for next weekend's series in Boston. This makes for a very tricky decision for fantasy managers, as we probably won't know if he will start next weekend until after weekly lineups lock.