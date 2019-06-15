Rays' Blake Snell: Yields four runs

Snell allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks across 3.1 innings during a no-decision against the Angels on Friday.

This was Snell's shortest outing since May 1, but he was able to avoid the loss because the Rays offense scored eight runs against the Angels bullpen. Snell has been a little hot and cold lately, yielding just one run in three of his last seven starts, but in two others, he allowed more than three runs in under five frames. Overall, Snell is 4-5 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 75.1 innings. He is scheduled to pitch next at the Yankees on Wednesday.