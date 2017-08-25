Rays' Brad Boxberger: Another strong effort in narrow win

Boxberger notched his fourth hold in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays, allowing a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Boxberger bounced back from having allowed a solo home run in his most recent outing against the Mariners last Friday. That run represents the only one surrendered by Boxberger over his last eight appearances, and he now sports a 1.04 ERA and 10:1 K:BB over 8.2 innings across seven August outings.