Rays' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back in victory
Boxberger fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
Boxberger fired 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes while erasing the bad taste of his two most recent appearances, outings in which he'd given up a combined four earned runs over two innings. The 29-year-old right-hander is likely to continue seeing plenty of eighth-inning work in games where the Rays have a lead, allowing him to serve as a bridge to closer Alex Colome. However, given that he compiled plenty of ninth-inning experience in his own right prior to this season, Boxberger could also see the occasional save opportunity in games where Colome isn't available.
More News
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Done in by long ball Sunday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: First loss of season Friday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Notches win in extra-inning affair•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Records first victory Sunday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: Impressive once again Thursday•
-
Rays' Brad Boxberger: First hold of season Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...