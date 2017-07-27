Rays' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back in victory

Boxberger fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

Boxberger fired 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes while erasing the bad taste of his two most recent appearances, outings in which he'd given up a combined four earned runs over two innings. The 29-year-old right-hander is likely to continue seeing plenty of eighth-inning work in games where the Rays have a lead, allowing him to serve as a bridge to closer Alex Colome. However, given that he compiled plenty of ninth-inning experience in his own right prior to this season, Boxberger could also see the occasional save opportunity in games where Colome isn't available.