Rays' Brad Boxberger: Dominant inning-plus outing in loss

Boxberger struck out all four batters he faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.

Boxberger impressively disposed of Yan Gomes, Bradley Zimmer, Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor on 16 pitches, 13 of which he threw for strikes. The dominant outing was an extension of a strong stretch for the right-hander, one that's seen him post five consecutive scoreless appearances while compiling a 9:0 K:BB and lowering his ERA to 2.87.