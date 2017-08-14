Play

Rays' Brad Boxberger: Dominant inning-plus outing in loss

Boxberger struck out all four batters he faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Indians.

Boxberger impressively disposed of Yan Gomes, Bradley Zimmer, Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor on 16 pitches, 13 of which he threw for strikes. The dominant outing was an extension of a strong stretch for the right-hander, one that's seen him post five consecutive scoreless appearances while compiling a 9:0 K:BB and lowering his ERA to 2.87.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast