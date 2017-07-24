Rays' Brad Boxberger: Done in by long ball Sunday
Boxberger (2-2) allowed three earned runs on two home runs in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers. He also issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.
Boxberger has gone backwards over his last two appearances after a strong start, and Sunday's result was particularly crushing. Asked to preserve a 5-3 lead in the eighth, the right-handed reliever allowed a game-tying two-run shot to Rougned Odor and a go-ahead solo blast to the very next batter, Carlos Gomez. The outing resulted in Boxberger's first blown save opportunity of the season and also served to raise his ERA from 1.42 to 4.91. Despite the recent pair of stumbles, Boxberger's performance over his first six appearances (six scoreless innings) and his past body of work provide plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.
