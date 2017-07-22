Rays' Brad Boxberger: First loss of season Friday

Boxberger (2-1) gave up an earned run on a hit and two walks over an inning in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

The veteran reliever was asked to preserve a 3-3 tie after closer Alex Colome worked the ninth, but surrendered a go-ahead infield single to Elvis Andrus that marked the first run he'd given up this season. Boxberger had otherwise been excellent through his first six outings, so Friday's hiccup notwithstanding, he remains one of the more trusted late-inning options for manager Kevin Cash.