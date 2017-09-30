Rays' Brad Boxberger: Picks up fourth win

Boxberger (4-4) picked up the win in Friday's 7-0 victory over the Orioles, firing a scoreless fifth inning in which he recorded a strikeout.

The hard-throwing reliever now has six straight scoreless efforts and is closing out the season on a high note. Factoring in Friday's outing, Boxberger's ERA for the month is down to 1.08, as he's allowed just one earned run in 8.1 innings across eight appearances in September.