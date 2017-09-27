Rays' Brad Boxberger: Scoreless outing in loss
Boxberger fired a scoreless fifth inning in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
Boxberger has been perfect save for one outing in September, and he's now compiled five consecutive scoreless efforts. The 29-year-old right-hander has been reasonably effective after a late start to his season due to a back injury, although a trio of outings in which he's surrendered multiple earned runs has helped lead to a somewhat bloated 3.62 ERA. Boxberger's ability to miss bats remains intact, however, as he's compiled 37 whiffs over 27.1 innings.
