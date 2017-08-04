Rays' Brad Boxberger: Strong multi-inning effort in win
Boxberger (3-3) fired two scoreless innings in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Astros, recording three strikeouts.
Boxberger breezed through his pair of frames in just 22 pitches, 15 of which he threw for strikes. The veteran reliever hit a brief rough patch in late July during which he gave up four earned runs over two outings, but he's subsequently turned in scoreless efforts in four of the next five outings. Boxberger continues to rack up the strikeouts as well, as he's now notched multiple whiffs in five appearances and sports a 15:7 K:BB over 12.1 innings.
More News
