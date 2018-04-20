Rays' Brad Miller: Activated from disabled list
Miller (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Minnesota, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.
Miller finished up his two-game rehab assignment with High-A Charlotte on Wednesday and will return to the fold for the final three games of the Rays' homestand. It's expected that Miller will be able to jump right back into the lineup at first or second base, while Daniel Robertson remains at the hot corner with Matt Duffy (hamstring) on the DL. Over nine games in the majors this season, Miller is hitting .222/.300/.370 with one home run and five RBI.
