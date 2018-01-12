Rays' Brad Miller: Avoids arbitration

Miller (groin) agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Tampa Bay on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

This was the second offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Miller, as the 28-year-old collected a $975,000 bump from 2017. During this past season, he was unable to repeat his lofty numbers from 2016, slashing just .201/.327/.337 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. Recently, he underwent offseason core muscle surgery in November, but is expected to be fully operational come spring training.