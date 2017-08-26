Play

Rays' Brad Miller: Back in action Saturday

Miller (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting eighth against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller exited Thursday's game with a left shoulder contusion, but the 27-year-old second baseman is good to go after getting Friday's game off. He'll face the struggling Mike Leake in his return to the lineup.

