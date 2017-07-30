Rays' Brad Miller: Benched vs. left-hander Sunday
Miller is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays recently acquired Lucas Duda to serve as their primary designated hitter, so it appears Miller will have to settle for a platoon role at second base with Tim Beckham going forward. With the Yankees bringing a southpaw (Jordan Montgomery) to the hill for a second consecutive day, Miller will hit the bench again, but his status as a lefty hitter likely means that he'll see a heavier workload than Beckham in most weeks.
