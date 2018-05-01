Rays' Brad Miller: Blasts insurance homer Monday
Miller went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Tigers on Monday.
Miller squared up for his second home run of the season in the ninth, following a go-ahead two-run blast by C.J. Cron earlier in the frame. The 28-year-old infielder has progressively climbed his way out of his early-season doldrums since returning from a nine-game absence due to a groin injury, hitting safely in seven of the subsequent nine contests, including six straight.
