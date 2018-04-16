Rays' Brad Miller: Continues ramping up Sunday
Miller (groin) took batting practice for a second consecutive day and fielded groundballs before Sunday's game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller was able to get some solid work in over the weekend without any apparent setbacks, leaving him closer to starting a rehab assignment. Given the Rays' overall offensive problems, manager Kevin Cash is particularly eager to see his power-hitting infielder back in action. "Brad has done a nice job throughout the rehab process, and hopefully there's no more hiccups because we're missing his bat in the lineup," Cash said.
