Rays' Brad Miller: Day off Friday

Miller is not in the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Having hit just .190/.227/.381 over the last seven games, Miller has been in a bit a slump. However, things were starting to improve for him, as he'd managed to collect a hit and score a run in each of the Rays' last three outings. He'll sit out Friday night and give way to Daniel Robertson at second base.

