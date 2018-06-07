Rays' Brad Miller: Designated for assignment

Miller was designated for assignment by the Rays on Thursday, Steve Carney of 620 WDAE reports.

The Rays will search for a trade partner during the next week in order to cleanse themselves of Miller's $4.5 million contract. As previously reported, Miller's roster spot was in jeopardy due to the selection of Jake Bauers' contract from Triple-A Durham and because of his pedestrian play this season. Expect to see a deal worked out sending Miller to another organization within the coming days. Through 48 games this season, he's hit .256 with a .751 OPS.