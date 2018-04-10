Rays' Brad Miller: DL stint expected to be limited to 10 days

Manager Kevin Cash is optimistic that Miller (groin) won't remain on the disabled list longer than the minimum 10 days, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I do think it's different than the injury he sustained in Spring Training," Cash said. "It's more of your traditional groin strain. But we're not going to risk him to where he can tear something."

Miller strained his groin during a Sunday loss to the Red Sox, and the initial prognosis was a bit murky in terms of a recovery timetable. Cash's comments certainly provide reason for optimism, and the coming days will naturally provide a more definitive sense of whether his return after a 10-day timeframe remains realistic.