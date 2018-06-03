Rays' Brad Miller: Drops in order

Miller will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Mariners, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After Denard Span was dealt to Seattle on May 25, Miller received the first crack at replacing him as the Rays' leadoff man against right-handed pitching. He lasted just four games in that role, however, going 4-for-17 at the dish during those contests before manager Kevin Cash turned to the speedy Mallex Smith as the club's table setter. Miller's fantasy prospects will likely take a hit if he fails to escape the bottom half of the Tampa Bay lineup, but his .236/.303/.399 season line had already kept his ownership limited anyway.