Rays' Brad Miller: Exits with shoulder contusion
Miller was prematurely lifted from Thursday's game against the Blue Jays with a left shoulder contusion.
Miller was hit by a pitch on his shoulder in the second inning, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, he was replaced by Adeiny Hechavarria after flying out in his next at-bat. Consider him day-to-day for now; the team should provide the severity of his injury following the conclusion of Thursday's contest.
