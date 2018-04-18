Rays' Brad Miller: Goes 1-for-4 in first rehab game
Rays manager Kevin Cash relayed that Miller (groin) came out of his first rehab appearance Tuesday with High-A Charlotte in good condition and will play second base for the minor-league affiliate Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller went 1-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday, but more importantly, he came out of the appearance without his groin acting up, which bodes well for a speedy return. If Miller experiences no complications while playing the field Wednesday, he'll likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of the Rays' series opener Friday against the Twins.
