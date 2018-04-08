Rays' Brad Miller: Headed to DL

Miller was placed on the disabled list with a left groin strain Sunday.

The severity of Miller's injury is unclear at this point in time, so a potential timeframe for his return should become available after the team further evaluates him. With Miller set to miss some time, C.J. Cron will be in line to see more time at first base.

