Rays' Brad Miller: Heads to bench Tuesday
Miller is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller has just one hit in his last 15 at-bats, so he'll head to the bench to gather himself after starting six straight games at the keystone. Daniel Robertson will take over for him at second base for the game, batting ninth.
