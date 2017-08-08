Rays' Brad Miller: Heads to bench Tuesday

Miller is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Miller will get the day off as manager Kevin Cash looks to stack right-handed bats against southpaw Chris Sale. In his place, Daniel Robertson will take over at the keystone.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast