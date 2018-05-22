Rays' Brad Miller: Heads to bench vs. lefty
Miller is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The Rays are looking to stack right-handed bats against lefty Chris Sale, so Miller will head give way to C.J. Cron at first base for Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old is hitting .241 with four homers in 35 games this season.
