Rays' Brad Miller: Hits bench against lefty Thursday
Miller is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller will head to the bench for a night off in order to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup with New York starter CC Sabathia. Trevor Plouffe will act as the designated hitter for the evening.
