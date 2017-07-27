Rays' Brad Miller: Hits bench against lefty Thursday

Miller is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller will head to the bench for a night off in order to avoid the lefty-on-lefty matchup with New York starter CC Sabathia. Trevor Plouffe will act as the designated hitter for the evening.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast