Rays' Brad Miller: Hits rare homer Wednesday

Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Miller's solo shot off Rick Porcello was just his fifth long ball of the year, as his production has fallen off a cliff after last year's career-best 30-homer performance. His previous high in a season was 11, so Miller's disappointing .205/.344/.336 line makes a lot more sense in that context.

