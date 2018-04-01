Rays' Brad Miller: Homers in loss to Red Sox

Miller went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Boston.

After an injury-plagued 2017 campaign, Miller's role wasn't a given this spring, and he didn't start Opening Day. However, he's now been in the lineup the past three games and hit fourth against right-handed pitchers the past two. While expecting a rebound to his 30-homer form from 2016 is probably foolish, Miller owns the potential to be a serviceable contributor in deeper of settings. Just keep expectations in check.