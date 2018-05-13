Rays' Brad Miller: Knocks cover off ball in nightcap

Miller went 2-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and two runs during a win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Miller squared up both times he hit safely, especially on his 433-foot shot to right center in the fourth that served as his second homer of May. After a slow start, the 28-year-old is starting to show signs of life at the plate, as he's now hit safely in three straight and six of his last eight games overall.