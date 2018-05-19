Rays' Brad Miller: Laces three hits Friday

Miller went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

All three hits were singles, but the performance served as Miller's fourth multihit effort over the last nine games. A solid month has brought veteran's season average up 24 points to .250 since May 1, as well as vaulted his slugging percentage up over the .400 mark.

