Rays' Brad Miller: Laces three hits Friday
Miller went 3-for-5 with a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.
All three hits were singles, but the performance served as Miller's fourth multihit effort over the last nine games. A solid month has brought veteran's season average up 24 points to .250 since May 1, as well as vaulted his slugging percentage up over the .400 mark.
