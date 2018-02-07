Rays' Brad Miller: Leading candidate for everyday first base role

Rays manager Kevin Cash said last week that Miller (groin) is considered the leading in-house candidate to serve as the team's primary first baseman in 2018, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Logan Morrison, who served as the Rays' everyday first baseman during a breakout 2017 campaign, remains a free agent, and it's unclear how much interest Tampa Bay has in re-signing the veteran or exploring any other available options at the position. If the team opts to stand pat, Miller would be poised to gain eligibility quickly at first base in 2018, though any late additions to the roster wouldn't completely close off his path to regular at-bats against right-handed pitching. As the roster currently stands, the Rays are prepared to stage an open competition at second base, where Miller would likely slot in as the top option on the depth chart if the team decides to sign or trade for another first baseman.