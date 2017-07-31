Rays' Brad Miller: Likely starter at second base moving forward

Miller is starting at second base and batting sixth Monday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Tim Beckham headed to the Orioles, it appears Miller is set to enjoy an everyday role at second base for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old has struggled at the plate, though, slashing just .199/.335/.327 in 239 plate appearances, so even with the bump in playing time, he won't carry much fantasy value unless he shows significant improvement. That's not impossible, of course -- this is, after all, a guy who hit 30 homers last year.