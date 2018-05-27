Rays' Brad Miller: Moves into leadoff role

Miller will start at first base and lead off Sunday against the Orioles.

Miller will hit out of the leadoff spot for the third consecutive contest with the trade of Denard Span to the Mariners creating an opening at the top of the order. With a 1-for-8 showing at the plate through his first two games in the table-setting role, Miller has yet to prove himself worthy of the assignment, so the Rays could begin considering other leadoff options in their subsequent contests.