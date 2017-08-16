Rays' Brad Miller: Moves into leadoff spot
Miller will lead off and man second base Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Corey Dickerson has recorded four hits in 32 at-bats out of the leadoff spot for the past seven games, so manager Kevin Cash will have the outfielder and Miller switch spots in the lineup with the hope of igniting the offense. Miller is hitting just .162 while striking out 12 times in 37 at-bats in August, making it entirely possible that he'll be no better of a solution than Dickerson atop the order.
