Rays' Brad Miller: Nearing rehab assignment

Miller did some running to test his injured groin Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

If Miller feels OK following Monday's increased activity, he could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday. He's eligible to return from the disabled list Thursday, but with the Rays off that day, he'll likely rejoin the team Friday barring any setbacks during his rehab stint.

