Rays' Brad Miller: Not in lineup Tuesday

Miller is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are sending out a righty-heavy lineup against left-hander Jordan Montgomery, so Miller will start on the bench. In his place, Daniel Robertson will start at the keystone and bat eighth.

