Rays' Brad Miller: Not in starting lineup Tuesday
Miller is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.
Miller will head to the bench for the series opener as the Rays go with an all-righty hitting lineup against southpaw Sean Newcomb. C.J. Cron will start at first base and hit second in his stead.
