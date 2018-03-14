Rays' Brad Miller: Not ready for games

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Miller would be sidelined for another 4-to-5 days before returning to Grapefruit League play, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller made his spring debut Feb. 23 but hasn't seen any action since while recovering from a broken right pinkie toe. Despite Miller's lack of at-bats to date, Cash suggested that the extended absence won't affect the 28-year-old's availability for Opening Day. Even if that proves to be the case, Miller will have some ground to make up against his competitors for the starting role at second base over the rest of spring training. Joey Wendle, Micah Johnson and Daniel Robertson have all impressed with on-base marks above .400 in exhibition play, though none of those players offer as much fantasy upside as Miller, who has a 30-homer campaign and season of double-digit steals on his resume.