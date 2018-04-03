Rays' Brad Miller: Not starting Tuesday
Miller is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miller will sit against the left-handed Jordan Montgomery, as he's expected to do against many southpaws this season. C.J. Cron will play first base in his place.
