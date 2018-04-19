Rays' Brad Miller: On base twice in second rehab game
Miller (groin) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in High-A Charlotte's 18-2 win over Clearwater on Wednesday.
Miller suited up for his second consecutive game for the Stone Crabs, playing second base and apparently emerging without setbacks. That seemingly clears the way for him to rejoin the big-league club for the opening contest of a three-game home set against the Twins on Friday. As he did Wednesday, Miller is expected to see plenty of time at the keystone upon activation, as Daniel Robertson is currently manning third base in place of Matt Duffy (hamstring), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
