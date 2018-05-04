Rays' Brad Miller: Out of lineup against southpaw

Miller is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller head to the bench with left-hander J.A. Happ on the hill during the series opener against the Blue Jays. In his absence, C.J. Cron will start at first base and Rob Refsnyder gets a start at DH.

