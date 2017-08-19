Play

Rays' Brad Miller: Out of lineup Saturday

Miller is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash is loading up the Tampa Bay lineup with right-handed bats against southpaw Ariel Miranda, sending Miller to the bench following three straight starts. In his place, Daniel Robertson draws the assignment at the keystone.

