Rays' Brad Miller: Out of lineup Saturday
Miller is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash is loading up the Tampa Bay lineup with right-handed bats against southpaw Ariel Miranda, sending Miller to the bench following three straight starts. In his place, Daniel Robertson draws the assignment at the keystone.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...