Play

Rays' Brad Miller: Out of lineup Thursday

Miller is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller heads back to the bench for the third time in the past six games while Daniel Robertson picks up a start at the keystone. Since the beginning of September, Miller is batting .214/.297/.321 with five RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast