Rays' Brad Miller: Out of Saturday's lineup

Miller is out of Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the Rays facing southpaw David Price, they are loading up the lineup with right-handed hitters, resulting in Miller starting the game on the bench. C.J. Cron will start at first base and hit second in his place while Rob Refsnyder gets the start at DH. Miller should be back in the lineup Sunday against righty Rick Porcello.