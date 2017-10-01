Play

Rays' Brad Miller: Out of Sunday's lineup

Miller isn't in the lineup Sunday against Baltimore.

Miller had a great game Saturday as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. However he'll sit out of Sunday's season finale while Trevor Plouffe starts at second base. Miller had quite a down year, as he compiled a bleak .201 batting average and nine home runs over 110 games.

