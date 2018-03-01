Rays' Brad Miller: Out until at least Tuesday

Miller (toe) won't return to game action until Tuesday at the earliest, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He has a broken right pinky toe, but could return next week. Miller is the favorite to open the year as the Rays' starting second baseman, but it's possible that three natural second basemen will make the Rays' bench (Ryan Schimpf, Joey Wendle, Daniel Robertson). Things will get even more muddled when the team is ready to promote top shortstop prospect Willy Adames and infielder Christian Arroyo. Miller hit 30 homers in 2016, but given the competition he'll face, a return to the 601 plate appearances he saw during his career year seems highly unlikely.